Memorial Day weather: Severe weather strikes the Plains, parts of the Midwest

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Since Sunday, more than 700 reports of severe weather were recorded from the Plains to the Northeast, including 63 tornadoes, and more storms rolled in Friday night to kick off the Memorial Day weekend.

From flooding rains to damaging winds and tornadoes, Thursday was just the latest round of severe weather striking the Plains and the Midwest.

From Texas to Indiana, more than 100 reports of severe weather, mostly from large hail and extreme winds.

Wind gusts topped 70 mph in Central Missouri and Northern Oklahoma. Just northwest of Oklahoma City, residents had to clean up downed trees.

Meanwhile, in Dover, homes were damaged, many residents suspected a twister may be to blame.

“Pretty loud, pretty windy; a lot of hail, pretty intense it started shaking vehicles around, said Dover Asst. Fire Chief Calvin Dhonde.

Hail the size of tennis balls fell near Odessa, Texas and in Paden, Oklahoma residents saw hail the size of baseballs.

The same storm system was responsible for two reports of tornadoes, that touched down in Clay County, Illinois, which damaged a bar near Sailor Springs.

In Oklahoma City, it was the heavy rain that made for the biggest headache. Three inches of rain fell in one hour, leaving streets flooded, stalled cars, and prompted water rescues. Lightning reportedly caused damage to an apartment building just outside of the city.

“Literally, like, it felt like it hit right on top of our apartment, and it was like such a boom that it popped my ears,” said Kim Colwell, a resident of the apartment building.