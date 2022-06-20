Mid-Atlantic basks while Plains sweat, Midwest storms

A view of Madaket Beach on April 25, 2020 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(AP) — A few showers will impact the inland Northeast today as the rest of the region remains dry.

Late-day strong to severe thunderstorms are also expected from northern North Dakota and Minnesota, through portions of Nebraska. Any storm can bring damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Heat and humidity will also continue to surge northward over the Plains.

Pleasant conditions are expected to expand across the mid-Atlantic and into parts of the Southeast, allowing continued low thunderstorm activity and mostly sunny skies. However, a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected across much of Florida.

Monsoonal moisture is also expected to continue bringing showers and thunderstorms across portions of New Mexico.

The tropics are still very quiet, and look to remain so for the next several days.