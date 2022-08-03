Midwest, Southeast brace for rain while Texas broils

A truck is washed away by floodwaters in the Troublesome Creek near Main Street, in Hindman, Ky., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The creek has started to recede, leaving business owners in the town to start cleanup efforts. (Amanda Rossmann/Courier Journal via AP)

(AP) — Warmth will build in the Northeast as an area of high pressure slides across the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

Farther west, a cool front is forecast to push over the Midwest with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms will be severe with high winds, hail, flash flooding and a couple of tornadoes.

Typical of August, locally heavy thunderstorms will drench the Southeast as dry and very hot conditions persist over Texas and much of Oklahoma.

As a batch of cool air advances over the northern Plains with a second dose of cool air over the Northwest, hot and humid conditions, meshed with tropical moisture, will lead to thunderstorms over the interior West.

Some locations could be hit with flash flooding and/or gusty winds that may kick up dust and spur on new wildfires.

The tropics remain quiet, with no development expected at least through the end of the week.