Millions brace for flooding as Ida moves northeast

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Ida is not done yet. The tropical depression is bringing widespread and potentially life-threatening flooding across the Northeast.

New York City was right in the storm’s bull’s-eye Wednesday night, with flood warnings in effect for the entire area.

The remnants of Ida had already stirred tornadoes farther south.

Video posted on twitter shows a massive tornado in South Jersey.

Near Annapolis, Maryland, at least 100 homes were damaged when Ida moved through the area, spinning up twisters.

Northeast of Pittsburgh, 40 students and a school bus driver were rescued after their bus became trapped in rising flood waters.

In Scranton, Pennsylvania, city crews prepared for Ida by closing flood gates.

Across the northeast, 20 million people are in the high-risk zone for flooding and 32 million more are at moderate risk.

As for the tornadoes, the National Weather Service said it hasn’t been able to measure their speed yet or assess the damage, but there do not appear to be any injuries.