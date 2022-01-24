Millions of Americans face coldest air of the season

(NewsNation Now) — More than 85 million Americans will face snowy conditions and arctic cold across the midwest and northern parts of the U.S. this week. Wind Chill Warnings are currently in effect for those areas.

“The system is producing snow across the Midwest and Great Lakes region and it’s continuing to track across parts of Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan,” said NewsNation Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily.

Jebaily says snow and sub-zero wind chills will also spread to the Northeast. Conditions could bring up to one to three inches of snow. Experts predict another cold blast could hit midweek and possibly into the weekend bringing more snow and cold.

The coldest temperatures are expected to occur across Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas where wind chills will approach -50 degrees.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the last two weeks of January are typically the coldest time of year from the Northern Plains to the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast.