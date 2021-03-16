More than 20 homes damaged in EF-0 tornado touchdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A brief tornado that formed in southern Johnson County on Monday was categorized as an EF-0, according to the National Weather Service of Kansas City.

Though small, the twister was still enough to shred trees and rip roofs along its path. At least 20 homes had immediate, visible damage after the system blew through the Rio Lobo Ranch neighborhood near West 193rd Terrace and Antioch Street in Aubry, Kan.

The NWS reported a max wind speed of 85 mph. The tornado had a width of 100 yards.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies reported seeing the funnel cloud near West 199th Street and Switzer Road. The warning, which triggered tornado sirens, was helpful to residents nearby who told NewsNation affiliate WDAF they had time to take shelter.

Stilwell also saw heavy hail; The pellets were so big and numerous, they piled up like snow on the roadways.

The NWS expects to provide more information as survey crews return.