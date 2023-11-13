Mount Etna volcanic eruption lights up Sicilian sky

Italy’s Mount Etna volcano began erupting on Nov. 12, sending lava into the night sky. The volcano eruptive column is estimated to be about 14,700 above sea level. (Video credit: @bruno.wski via Storyful)

(NewsNation) — Mount Etna, the largest of Italy’s three active volcanoes on the island of Sicily, erupted again Sunday.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported the eruption, saying it began with a lava fountain shooting more than 14,700 feet into the air.

An Instagram user captured footage showing molten lava lighting up the night sky. The volcano had been displaying increased activity in the southeast crater since early October, with explosions happening more frequently in the days leading up to the eruption.

Despite heavy cloud cover after sunset, the lava fountains were visible among the clouds. The eruption was accompanied by loud booms and explosions echoing from the volcano.

Situated in the coastal city of Catania, Mount Etna posed a significant threat as it sent an ash cloud over the towns of Milo and Zafferana Etnea.

This eruption followed a pattern of heightened activity, similar to what was observed in August when another eruption led to the closure of Catania Airport due to ash in the atmosphere, creating flight hazards.

Volcanic ash is a substantial risk for aircraft, and eruptions can disrupt international flights.