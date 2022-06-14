Much of US continues to bake as heat wave continues

(AP) — A large dome of intense heat and high humidity will remain in place today over much of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys. Many areas from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast and in the Carolinas will approach or exceed 100 degrees in this zone.

In one scrap of good news among all the heat: The nation’s power grid appears to so far be handling the tremendous increase in usage thanks to air conditioners running nonstop, especially in Texas where the heat and grid instability led to widespread outages in the recent past.

On the rim of the heat from parts of the northern Plains to the eastern Great Lakes, central Appalachians and lower mid-Atlantic regions, thunderstorms will be on the move. The storms in parts of the mid-Atlantic may be intense enough to be classified as a derecho. Thunderstorms can also reach parts of the interior Southeast.

Cool air is forecast to hold its ground over New England and expand over much of the West.

Pacific moisture will lead to areas of showers and thunderstorms over the interior Northwest, with snow over the parts of the high country in Montana, Idaho and northwestern Wyoming.