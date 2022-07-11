Nation’s midsection sees stormy Monday forecast

A large lightning strike at dusk in an open plain framed against a deep, dark orange sunset and stormy skies.

A large lightning strike at dusk in an open plain framed against a deep, dark orange sunset and stormy skies.

A nighttime, tornadic mezocyclone lightning storm shoots bolt of electricity to the ground and lights up the field and dirt road in Tornado Alley.

(AP) — Showers and thunderstorms will stretch from the Southwest through parts of Michigan today.

Storms from the Plains to the Midwest can become severe and produce damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding rainfall. Meanwhile, showers and storms will also erupt across the Southeast and into portions of Louisiana and southeastern Texas during the afternoon and evening.

The Northwest is expected to remain dry and mostly sunny as high pressure sits overhead.

The interior Northwest will record high temperatures that are above normal. At the same time, heat will begin to surge northward, bringing very high temperatures to parts of Washington and Oregon.

The mid-Atlantic and Northeast will remain dry, with warmer air starting to expand over the region.

Other than a low pressure system between the Carolinas and Bermuda that is projected to track east over the next few days, there’s nothing of interest in the tropics at this time.