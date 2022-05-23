Nation’s weather: Flooding down in Texas, storms elsewhere

A westbound car is caught in a spray of water thrown up by a pickup truck on Highway 20 Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, near Hamilton, Wash. The heavy rainfall of recent days will brought major flooding of the Skagit River that is expected to continue into at least Monday evening. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(AP) — Storms will set up in a few different areas today, including the Southeast, the Central states and the Northwest.

The Central states have the largest chance for severe weather with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes expected in eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Flooding will be a concern with storms from Kansas through Texas as well.

Then in the Southeast, Alabama through North Carolina could have flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas due to drenching thunderstorms.

Severe weather will not be a big threat in the Northwest, but there could be some thunder in western Washington and northern Idaho. There will be an elevated fire threat in Arizona and New Mexico.