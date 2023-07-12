Nearly a quarter of Americans extremely vulnerable to heat

ELLENSBURG, WA – JULY 28: Kirstie Allemand arranges cardboard above an air conditioning unit in her window during soaring temperatures on July 28, 2022 in Ellensburg, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — New data shows nearly a quarter of people in the U.S. are extremely vulnerable to extreme heat. The findings come as the world has hit unofficial records for high temperatures, and more extreme heat is forecast across much of the country.

Vulnerability to heat is determined by data from the Census Bureau and takes into account risk factors that make people vulnerable, including age, socioeconomic status, environment and disability status. It does not factor in whether the geographic area someone lives is more prone to extreme heat.

Risk factors include crowded housing conditions and the type of structure someone lives in, how they commute to work or school and how much of their income is spent on housing.

Vulnerable populations were found all over the U.S., but the majority were in the southern half of the U.S., where extreme heat has already caused deaths this year. Rising temperatures also have the potential to overwhelm electric grids, leaving people without air conditioning in sweltering temperatures.

Scientists have raised the alarm about rising temperatures and urged governments to take action to drastically reduce fossil fuel emissions to avoid further warming.