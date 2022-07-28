JACKSON, Ky. (NewsNation) — At least three deaths have been reported after storms pounded parts of central Appalachia, leading to floods in Kentucky and West Virginia.

Tessa Caudill, who survived the flooding, told NewsNation her home narrowly avoided damage.

“Within a matter of an hour, [the floodwater] was almost to our front door,” she said. “It came all the way up to our front door. And then luckily, it stopped right there. So our house doesn’t have any damage.”

Caudill said her neighbors weren’t as fortunate.

“A lot of them have lost absolutely everything,” she said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects massive property damage and potential casualties from the overnight rain and subsequent flooding.