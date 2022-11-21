New Yorkers still digging out after dangerous snows

(NewsNation) — People are still digging out after a storm dropped nearly seven feet of snow just south of Buffalo, New York.

Power has been knocked out, some snow plows got stuck as residents try to dig their way out. A driving ban has been lifted

It’s not the first time the region has been hit with this kind of snowmageddon; in November 2014, some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet of snow over the course of three days.

President Joe Biden granted an emergency declaration and is sending federal aid to help with recovery.

The snow has stopped and temperatures in the area are expected to start warming up and melting the snowdrifts and the good news is there aren’t any more storms like this in the forecast.

