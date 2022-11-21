New Yorkers still digging out after dangerous snows

(NewsNation) — People are still digging out after a storm dropped nearly seven feet of snow just south of Buffalo, New York.

Power has been knocked out, some snow plows got stuck as residents try to dig their way out. A driving ban has been lifted

It’s not the first time the region has been hit with this kind of snowmageddon; in November 2014, some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet of snow over the course of three days.

President Joe Biden granted an emergency declaration and is sending federal aid to help with recovery.

The snow has stopped and temperatures in the area are expected to start warming up and melting the snowdrifts and the good news is there aren’t any more storms like this in the forecast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • David Frothingham cross country skis in the aftermath of two days of lake-effect snow, along Hoyt Lake in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Just south of Buffalo, towns are still working to dig out from the lake-effect storm, but in parts of the city, normalcy is beginning to return. (Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
  • A stranded car is snowed in on the side of New Armor Road in Orchard Park in Erie County, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Ollie Wright hits a rail off of a home-made snow kicker built by friends, enjoying the aftermath of two days of lake-effect snow, near Hoyt Lake in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Just south of Buffalo, towns are still working to dig out from the lake-effect storm, but in parts of the city, everyday life is resuming. (Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Crews truck snow in to dump in the parking lot of Erie Community College in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Cars drive through blowing, drifting snow on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg in Erie County, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Snow is piled on the sides of Forest Avenue in Orchard Park in Erie County, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Crews truck snow in to dump in the parking lot of Erie Community College in Orchard Park in Erie County, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Families enjoy sledding, taking advantage of two days of lake-effect snow at Delaware Park in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Just south of Buffalo, towns are still working to clear the snowy aftermath of the lake-effect storm, but in parts of the city, normalcy is beginning to return. (Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • David Magavern cross country skis, in the aftermath of two days of lake-effect snow, along Lincoln Parkway in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Just south of Buffalo, towns are still working to clear the snowy aftermath of the lake-effect storm, but in parts of the city, normalcy is beginning to return. (Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Eric Wettlaufer pulls Grant Wettlaufer, 5, as Natalie Hofert-Wettlaufer pulls Quinn Wettlaufer, 3, on sleds across Forest Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Just south of the city of Buffalo, towns are still working to clear the aftermath of the lake-effect storm. (Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Ollie Wright, left, watches as CJ Lanahan, center, and Dan Edick work on creating a snow kicker for a rail, enjoying the aftermath of two days of lake-effect snow, at Hoyt Lake in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Just south of Buffalo, towns are still working to dig out from the lake-effect storm, but in parts of the city, normalcy is beginning to return. (Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • Manjit Bath clears the sidewalk of packed snow in front of India Gate restaurant, after two days of lake-effect snow on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Just south of Buffalo, towns are still working to clear the snowy aftermath of the lake-effect storm, but in parts of the city, normalcy is beginning to return. (Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
  • A man uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk outside the Durham Memorial A.M.E Zion Church on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
  • Snow covers the ground in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Residents of northern New York state are digging out from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit hard, with some areas south of the city receiving more than 5 feet by early Saturday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

