NewsNation meteorologist on the ground as severe weather continues in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN-TV) — Strong to severe thunderstorms developed across northwest Kansas Wednesday morning that have produced some large hail up to the size of tennis balls.

While forecasters continue to monitor these storms closely, this will likely not be the main show today as additional rounds of showers and storms are set to remained possible later in the day.

The atmosphere will recharge with plenty of sunshine in the area which will lead to the redevelopment of thunderstorms this afternoon lingering past sunset as a boundary to the west provides a focus for thunderstorm development.

A Moderate Risk has been outlined for northwest into northcentral Kansas today which means numerous severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing very large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

These storms will cluster together tonight transitioning into a damaging wind threat to the north, but any isolated activity that remains more discrete through the evening will continue to be monitored for all severe weather hazards as storms inch closer to the I-35 corridor.

