Rare November hurricane hits Florida

(NewsNation) — Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after it made landfall over Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm was centered over central Florida, about 30 miles southwest of Orlando, and was moving west-northwest near 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the NHC said in its 7 a.m. ET public advisory.

The NHC warned of strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surge as the storm continues to move through the state. A few tornadoes were also possible through early Thursday across east-central to northeast Florida, the forecasters said. Flash and urban flooding will also be possible across the Florida peninsula.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference in Tallahassee on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. local time to provide an update on the storm from the state.

The storm became a hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama, having made landfall just hours earlier on Great Abaco island as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

The rare November hurricane had already led officials to order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Residents in several Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach, Martin and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate such barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. Volusia, home to Daytona Beach, imposed a curfew and warned that intercoastal bridges used by evacuees would close when winds reach 39 mph.

There is no penalty for ignoring an evacuation order, but rescue crews will not respond if it puts their members at risk.

Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort announced they likely would not open as scheduled Thursday.

Palm Beach International Airport closed Wednesday morning, and Daytona Beach International Airport said it would suspend operations. Orlando International Airport, the seventh busiest in the U.S., also closed. Farther south, officials said Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport experienced some flight delays and cancellations but both planned to remain open.

Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. The sprawling storm is then forecast to head into Georgia and the Carolinas later Thursday and Friday, dumping heavy rain across the region.

A beach ocean safety building in Daytona Beach Shores partially collapsed on Wednesday morning due to impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole even before the storm made landfall, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gusty winds from Nicole’s outer bands and rough surf appear to have caused the structure to topple ahead of the storm’s landfall, NewsNation affiliate WFLA reported.

According to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, dozens of buildings on the beach side had serious structural issues, which is why mandatory evacuations were in place.

At a news conference in Tallahassee on Wednesday, DeSantis said that winds were the biggest concern and significant power outages could occur, but that 16,000 linemen were on standby to restore power as well as 600 guardsmen and seven search and rescue teams.

“It will affect huge parts of the state of Florida all day,” DeSantis said of the storm’s expected landing.

Almost two dozen school districts were closing schools for the storm and 15 shelters had opened along Florida’s east coast, the governor said.

Forty-five of Florida’s 67 counties were under a state of emergency declaration.

Warnings and watches were issued for many parts of Florida, including the southwestern Gulf coastline that was devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.