NJ town threatens to fine people $100+ if they swim during Hurricane Lee

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (PIX11) – Most towns in the New York City area are warning people to stay out of the water as Hurricane Lee churns off the coast, but one New Jersey town plans to take things a step further by ticketing people.

Seaside Heights is telling everyone not to go into the ocean when lifeguards aren’t on duty and generally when conditions aren’t safe.

Violators could be slapped with fines that range anywhere from $100 to $1,250.

Hurricane Lee isn’t projected to hit the area, but it could create dangerous rip currents and storm surge. The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory and a Rip Current Advisory through Saturday evening.