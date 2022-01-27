Nor’easter to arrive in New England this weekend

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The Northeast is forecast to see another major winter storm Friday into Saturday, with the potential for heavenly snow and blizzard conditions in some areas from New England to Washington, D.C.

The National Weather Service said “confidence is increasing” that the storm will have a major impact on the region but suggested it’s too soon to know just how significant the snowfall will be. Still, the service warned that “blizzard conditions near the coast” would be possible depending on the storm’s path.

“It is still too early to provide specific outcomes (such as snowfall totals) for this storm. A lot can change between now and then,” NWS Boston tweeted on Tuesday. “However, the potential exists for an impactful winter storm Friday night into Saturday.”

Here are the latest key messages for the significant winter storm which may bring heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding to portions of the East Coast beginning Friday night and continuing into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/YjYurhZaSY — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 27, 2022

By Saturday, the storm will continue to rapidly develop off the coast of New England, spreading heavy snow and high wind gusts up to 60 mph from Long Island through Boston up the coast of Maine.

Snow will also be likely from Washington, D.C., through Philadelphia and into New York City, although amounts here will be lighter than what will fall around the Boston region.

Blizzard conditions are likely from Long Island through Connecticut, Rhode Island, Eastern Massachusetts and then on up into far southeastern Vermont and along the immediate coast of Maine.

Snow amounts may exceed one foot in areas hardest hit, combined with 60-75 mph gusts, power outages, significant coastal flooding, dangerous wind chills and beach erosion, which may cause significant travel disruptions this weekend.