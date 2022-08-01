FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Michigan’s environmental agency said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, it had approved construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

(AP) — Tranquil conditions will stretch from the Great Lakes region to New England today with the exception of a few morning showers.

Farther south, thunderstorms will drench a swath from northern Arkansas through Virginia.

At the same time, strong thunderstorms will impact areas from Michigan through Illinois, and westward into northeastern Missouri.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to stray farther inland across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Monsoon thunderstorm activity will remain widespread across the Southwestern states, including parts of California, bringing the risk of flash flooding amid the heaviest downpours.

Interior portions of the Northwest will continue to sizzle before cooler air begins to push farther inland during midweek.

It’s the first day of August, and the tropics are still quiet. No areas of development are reported, and nothing is under scrutiny.