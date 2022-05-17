Northeast cools and calms while west heats up

This photo taken at sunrise from Surf City on Long Beach Island in New Jersey shows the sun shrouded in smoke and brown haze Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The smoke from dozens of wildfires in the western United States is stretching clear across the country — and even pushing into Mexico, Canada and Europe. While the dangerous plumes are forcing people inside along the West Coast, residents thousands of miles away in the East are seeing unusually hazy skies and remarkable sunsets. (Elizabeth Laird via AP)

(AP) — In the wake of showers and severe thunderstorms, cooler and less humid air will settle over the Northeast today as high pressure builds from Ohio to West Virginia.

Humid air will hold on near the Gulf Coast with locally heavy thunderstorms around.

Farther west, thunderstorms are forecast to develop from parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma to the Dakotas and Minnesota. Some of the storms over the central Plains could be severe.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will occur over Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. Dry and hot conditions will persist from much of central Texas to interior Southern California. The ongoing drought and heat will continue to elevate the wildfire risk.

A bubble of high pressure will settle over the Northwest with dry weather ahead of a storm for midweek.