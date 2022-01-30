Snow falls on Boston Common, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boston. Forecasters watched closely for new snowfall records, especially in Boston, where the heaviest snow was expected late Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

(NewsNation Now) — Flights are canceled in the Northeast as millions of residents are digging out of a record-breaking blizzard that hit over the weekend.

As of 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, 1,384 flights had been canceled within, into, or out of the U.S, according to FlightAware.

The impacted flights are out of airports serving New York, Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia. According to FlightAware, 48% of flights at Boston’s Logan Airport and 45% of New York’s LaGuardia flights are canceled.

JetBlue has seen 217 flights cancelations, according to the flight-tracking website. Southwest, American Airlines, and Delta have each canceled more than 100 of their flights.

The northeast was walloped by a fierce winter storm on Saturday that dropped more than 23.6 inches of snow in the Boston area while packing high winds, prompting governors in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and other states to declare states of emergency.

The Nor’easter, which moved up the East Coast after forming in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas, blanketed a large swath of New England with heavy snowfall, with some coastal areas of New Jersey already recording 15 inches of accumulation.

The storm has knocked out power, flooded coastlines, and caused dangerous wind chills in some areas. It has also led airlines to cancel nearly 6,000 flights through the weekend.