Overnight storms bring damage to parts of the South

This photo provided by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, authorities closed down a road after power lines came down and homes suffered damage early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Hazel Green, Ala. The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) — A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared photos online including one of a snapped power pole.

The weather also caused damage to businesses in Hazel Green, including a Walmart, local news outlets reported. The community is located about 15 miles north of Huntsville.

The same system brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana, roughly 20 miles southwest of Huntsville. Mayor Mary Caudle told WAFF-TV that about 280 residents took cover in a storm shelter Saturday night.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

Meanwhile, winter returned to Alabama on Sunday, and it may bring some snow along with it. Accumulations will be possible, up to an inch or more in some areas, weather forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to plummet after a cold front moves through, and the blast of arctic air combined with straggling rain showers from the departing weather system could bring a wintry mix of precipitation, according to forecasters. Motorists were urged to use caution as the snow could lead to icy patches on roads overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for all of north and parts of north-central Alabama. They will be in effect from 6 p.m. through 3 a.m. Monday.