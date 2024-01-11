1 dead, more injured in Palisades avalanche

(NewsNation) — One person is dead and at least three are injured after encountering an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort.

The avalanche at Palisades Tahoe ski resort happened as a powerful storm was expected to bring as much as 2 feet of snow to the highest elevations by early Thursday, NewsNation’s local affiliate KTXL reported. The avalanche debris field is about 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep.

Palisades is on the western side of Lake Tahoe, about 40 miles from Reno, Nevada.

Placer County Sheriff Search and Rescue Lt. Ty Conners and avalanche instructor Logan Talbott joined “NewsNation Now” on Thursday, highlighting what they called “inherent risks” associated with mountain activities.

“I can’t speak to the event yesterday in particular, but avalanches are an objective hazard of skiing and traveling in the mountains,” Talbott said.

An objective hazard is something that is naturally occurring and can’t be fully mitigated by professionals, he said.

The situation could have been more deadly, Conners added.

“Their (search) efforts definitely saved some lives as well,” he said.