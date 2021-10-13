Pamela weakens after hitting Mexico, heads toward Texas

A bar with a patio lays in ruins after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Pamela weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday after slamming into Mexico’s coast as a hurricane, though forecasters warned that its rainy remnants could cause flooding in parts of Texas and Oklahoma in the coming days.

Pamela made landfall early Wednesday on Mexico’s Pacific Coast about 40 miles north of the resort and port city of Mazatlan, where civil defense officials said wind and rain caused minor flooding but did little damage.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 35 mph by late afternoon. It was centered 255 miles northeast of Mazatlan and moving northeast at 28 mph.

Forecasters said the depression was likely to dissipate by evening, but could still bring “considerable flash and urban flooding … across portions of central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma.”

A commercial area is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

Toppled lamp posts lay on the side of a road after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

An electric pole lays on its side after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A bank cash machine lays on the ground after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A billboard is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A public telephone booth lays on the sidewalk after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A market’s awning is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

Fallen trees lay on the side of a road after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

Shattered glass covers the entrance of a bank after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)