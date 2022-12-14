Police: Homes damaged, people trapped in Louisiana tornado

NEW IBERIA, La. (NewsNation) — Several homes were damaged and some people were trapped Wednesday after a tornado tore through New Iberia, police said.

Rescue efforts are underway and police are asking people to avoid the Southport subdivision.

Randall Mann of Acadian Ambulance said multiple patients are arriving at the New Iberia Medical Center. A nearby apartment complex also reported injuries along with subdivisions in the same area. Patients are staging in the hospital parking lot, Mann said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.