Possible tornadoes hit Oklahoma, one death

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — It was a chaotic Sunday evening in February for residents across the Sooner State as severe weather moved across the region.

So far, meteorologists are reporting nine possible tornadoes that touched down across the state on Feb. 26. That number could rise as damage assessments are being done on Monday.

If that is confirmed by the National Weather Service, that could be a record for the month of February in Oklahoma. The current record for the number of tornadoes in February is 6 according to 4Warn Storm Meteorologist Emily Sutton.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there were seven reports of possible tornadoes in Shawnee, McLoud, Goldsby, Mustang, Pocasset, Lone Wolf, and Hollis.

As a result of the storms, thousands of Oklahomans were left without electricity, and many residents will be waking up to storm damage.

Residents will be cleaning up after the line of severe storms caused damage to tree limbs, power lines, and roofs of buildings.

There was one fatality confirmed in Roger Mills County, but no other details have been made available.

Minor injuries are reported from the storm that hit Norman.