(NewsNation) — As hot and humid air lingers over the Southern states, more locally gusty, drenching thunderstorms are forecast from southern New Mexico to the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida.

A disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico was still lurking off the coast of Louisiana as of Tuesday, with Texas impacts anticipated Thursday and Friday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two formed east of Trinidad Monday and has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours, and a 90% chance of developing over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center said.

The system is located about 260 miles east of Trinidad and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It’s moving west at 23 mph.

There still remains uncertainty as to where this tropical low will come ashore, but there is increasing confidence that this disturbance will stay sub-tropical storm strength as it runs out of ocean real estate before getting pushed over land. The National Hurricane Center has a 30% probability of further organization within two days.

Localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, especially near the Louisiana and Texas coasts, where a weak tropical system will lurk.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliates KXAN and WFLA contributed to this report.