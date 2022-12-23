Power woes, anxiety take hold as brutal US cold lingers

Two Chicago Transit Authority trains sit in an elevated station in Chicago’s famed Loop as a winter storm continues Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. A massive winter storm will be hovering over the majority of the country for a few days featuring strong wind chills and major snow accumalation. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(NewsNation) — Damaging winds sweeping across much of the U.S. have produced wind gusts up to 70 mph and knocked out power to thousands.

Some homes will have power restored in a matter of hours, but others may have to wait much longer.

In Massachusetts, power companies were able to restore about 20,000 people in nearly three hours Friday morning, according to the state’s emergency management agency.

But more than a million Americans remain in the dark.

As of Friday afternoon, 200,000 homes in North Carolina were without power, nearly 50,000 in the Raleigh-Durham area alone.

The massive and powerful winter storm also set its sights on Texas, where more than 70,000 were in the dark Friday afternoon.

The Lone Star State is hoping to avoid a repeat of a disastrous and deadly winter storm in February 2021, a storm that killed more than 200 people and pushed Texas’ power generation capabilities to the brink of failure.

This time, however, utility officials say the power grid is prepared.

“We do expect to have sufficient generation supply to meet the forecasted demands,” said ERCOT president and CEO Pablo Vegas.

Power demand, officials say, is below the maximum capacity of 75,000 megawatts. The Houston Chronicle reported Friday morning that power demand had started to tick up to 74,061 megawatts.