Punishing winter storm to move inland, pummel Northeast

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A major winter storm that has already dropped more than a foot of snow across the Northeast and killed an elderly Pennsylvania woman is expected to pound inland areas with potential blizzard conditions on Tuesday.
“The increasing winds could result in near blizzard conditions due to blowing and drifting of the snow,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast for Tuesday.
Some areas of the New England coast, which saw a mix of snow and rain on Monday, were forecast by the National Weather Service to see up to 15 inches of snow on Tuesday as the storm moves north.
“This storm will be slow to depart as the main storm center becomes nearly stationary off the southern New England coast (and) expands its influence across the Northeast,” the weather service said.
In the New York City region, the storm shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.
New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in the city and 44 other counties, and warned of possible road closures.
“This is a dangerous situation. A life-threatening situation,” Cuomo told a news conference on Monday. “Expect closures. It’s going to get very bad, very quickly.”
More than 90% of flights at New York City-area airports were canceled on Monday according to Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and operations suspended at La Guardia and John F. Kennedy airports in Queens.
More than 13 inches of snow dropped on Manhattan’s Central Park, and as much as 16 inches was reported in northern New Jersey.
The storm already disrupted the second phase of Massachusetts’ vaccine rollout as a Boston site that was supposed to open Monday for residents ages 75 and older did not; some other mass vaccination sites remained open. The state was expected to get 12 to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow and wind up to 55 mph along the coast, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.
In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm forced the postponement of about 10,000 shots and delayed the state’s weekly resupply of vaccine, now expected Tuesday. He urged providers that called off vaccination appointments to extend their hours if needed to reschedule the shots by the end of the week.
Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania said that a 67-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease was found lying dead in the snow on Monday after wandering away from her home. About 60 miles north in Plains Township, a shooting after an argument over snow removal killed a married couple, and the suspect was later found dead at his nearby home of a wound believed to have been self-inflicted, officials in Luzerne County said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the people involved had a long-running conflict, but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal,” District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said.
In Virginia, four firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening after their firetruck overturned Sunday on snow-covered roads in Henrico County, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
