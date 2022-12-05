Rain brings flood threat in Southeast, Rockies see snow

FILE – In this March 10, 2021, file photo, a woman strolls along the beach under rain clouds in Seal Beach, Calif. Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that concludes the situation in the region is worsening. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — A surplus of moisture streaming into the eastern U.S. today will allow for on-and-off rain from eastern Oklahoma to the Tennessee River Valley.

In some locations, downpours could be heavy enough to bring localized flash flooding; however, the rain will be largely beneficial to the drought-stricken areas.

Showers are expected to extend northward into the Midwest and may reach the Carolinas as well.

At the same time, a storm will shift through Nevada and Utah, bringing coastal rain and mountain snow to Northern and Central California. Snow showers will also dot the higher elevations of the interior West, reaching as far east as the Colorado Rockies.

The remainder of the country will be mostly dry.