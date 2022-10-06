Firefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He is part of Alaska’s Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(NewsNation) — With Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused upwards of $57 billion in damages to Florida and South Carolina — including nine other natural disasters having already caused over $1 billion in damage each during 2022 — it brings to question if Americans can avoid the destructive power of Mother Nature.

Thursday, personal finance website WalletHub helps answer that question after releasing its report on the states most impacted by natural disasters.

WalletHub was able to determine the 10 states most impacted by natural disasters by comparing data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Centers for Environmental Information across two key metrics:

The number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980

The loss amount per capita of those disasters.

Most Impacted by Natural Disasters

Mississippi Louisiana Texas Iowa Alabama Oklahoma Kansas North Carolina Florida Missouri

Least Impacted by Natural Disasters

Rhode Island Washington Arizona Vermont Nevada Utah Hawaii New Hampshire Alaska Maine

View the full report and your state’s rank at WalletHub.com.