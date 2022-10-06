(NewsNation) — With Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused upwards of $57 billion in damages to Florida and South Carolina — including nine other natural disasters having already caused over $1 billion in damage each during 2022 — it brings to question if Americans can avoid the destructive power of Mother Nature.
Thursday, personal finance website WalletHub helps answer that question after releasing its report on the states most impacted by natural disasters.
WalletHub was able to determine the 10 states most impacted by natural disasters by comparing data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Centers for Environmental Information across two key metrics:
- The number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980
- The loss amount per capita of those disasters.
Most Impacted by Natural Disasters
- Mississippi
- Louisiana
- Texas
- Iowa
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Kansas
- North Carolina
- Florida
- Missouri
Least Impacted by Natural Disasters
- Rhode Island
- Washington
- Arizona
- Vermont
- Nevada
- Utah
- Hawaii
- New Hampshire
- Alaska
- Maine
View the full report and your state’s rank at WalletHub.com.