Record heat moves into Southeast, Central Plains

(NewsNation) — A dome of high pressure will settle over the Southeast today, bringing with it dangerously high and in come cases record-setting temperatures.

Charlotte, North Carolina is looking at three days of potential triple-digit highs, with heat indices thanks to Gulf moisture ranging into the 105- to 107-degree range. This heat is forecast to last through the week, with a slight dip in forecast highs toward the end of the week before a rebound next week.

The furnace continues to bake the center of the country as well, with Roswell, New Mexico and Abilene, Texas looking at 104-degree highs.

If you’re looking for some cool weather, head to the Pacific Northwest, where a nascent storm system will have Portland, Oregon in the lower 60s.

Rain chances nationwide, other than in the Portland area, look slim today although there are better chances later in the week.

As far as the tropics go, while there are a few tropical waves moving in the area, upper-level wind shear and dust blown from the Sahara are working together to inhibit development. National Weather Service officials are keeping an eye on the waves, but no development is forecast through the end of the week.