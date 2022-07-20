Relentless heat bakes much of US for another day

(AP) — While a few degrees will be shaved off high temperatures over parts of the South Central states today, extreme heat will continue indefinitely.

Meanwhile, a heat wave will build in the coastal mid-Atlantic and southern New England regions, but temperatures will pale in comparison to those in the southern Plains.

As a few storms are predicted to riddle the interior Southwest, downpours will drench parts of the Southeastern states from Florida to the Carolinas and southern Louisiana.

As a potent storm pushes across southern Ontario, severe thunderstorms, including the risk of a few tornadoes, will fire around the Great Lakes region.

Some severe storms are forecast to extend southward through Ohio and Kentucky.

Most other areas can expect dry weather and sunshine.

The Atlantic basin remains quiet, with no tropical development expected over the next five days.