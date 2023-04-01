‘I thought I would die’: Mississippi tornado survivor

(NewsNation) — A deadly tornado in Mississipi last week killed at least 13 in the town of Rolling Fork. Now, incredible survival stories are emerging as the town, along with the rest of the state, works to rebuild.

Malinda Washington, a Rolling Fork mother and small business owner, was pulled from the rubble of her collapsed home. She joined “NewsNation Prime” to tell her story.

“I thought I would die. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t move. It was as if my ribs were puncturing my lungs. I couldn’t breathe. And I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t say nothing. I thought that I would die there,” Washington said

Recalling the moments just before her home was destroyed, Washington told NewsNation,”I remember sitting in my bed and it was this powerful wind, it picked me up and slammed me to the wall and I was stuck between my bed and the wall. And the debris was squeezing me. It was a lot of it, was a lot of debris around me. The light fixture from outside had fallen on top of me.”

The deadly tornado tore through the Deep South at the end of March, devastating communities in Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm killed at least 26 people, injured dozens and damaged over 2,000 homes and other buildings.

President Joe Biden visited Rolling Fork, one of the towns worst hit by the twister.

“We’re not just here for today,” Biden said on the ground at Rolling Fork. “We’re going to get it done for you. We’re going to make sure you can stay right here.”

Like many others, Washington is now working to get back on her feet, seeking support through her GoFundMe fundraiser.

Watch Malinda Washington’s interview in the player above.