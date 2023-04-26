Rolling Fork on ‘long road to recovery’ after tornado devastation

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado on March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(NewsNation) — Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MSEMA) released a video Tuesday showing a bird’s eye view of the deadly tornado devastation in Rolling Fork on March 26 along with footage documenting the progress made since then to clean up the community.

Last month’s twister destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses, leaving behind mounds of wreckage.

MSEMA says local governments have removed more than 535,000 cubic yards of debris across the state so far.

“It’s a long road to recovery but the strength and perseverance of those communities are evident,” MSEMA posted on Twitter.

MSEMA says more debris is being removed each day as recovery efforts continue.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens other were hurt when multiple tornadoes ripped through Mississippi in March.