(NewsNation) — On Tuesday morning, the people of Mississippi continued the enormous task of cleaning up their communities following deadly tornadoes that ripped through the area over the weekend.

More than 20 people died and hundreds of homes were damaged, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Now, in the places that were the hardest hit, like Rolling Fork, in Sharkey County, residents are returning to their homes, looking at them in disbelief and trying to figure out what they can salvage, if anything.

“The mayor says they are going to rebuild bigger and better,” one resident, Ollie Christmas, said. “I hope so, and I believe so, because that’s what Rolling Fork needs.”

In the meantime, dozens of volunteers from out of town have rushed in to help, providing food, water, supplies and an extra hand.

Even complete strangers have dropped everything to assist in recovery efforts.

Sheriff Lindsey David Adams Jr. said on “Morning in America” that a lot of people who lost their houses during the storms are living with relatives or friends, while others have been put up in motels throughout the state, in Greenville or Vicksburg.

“(We’re) just doing what we got to do to make sure everybody is not just sleeping outside,” Adams said. “Right now, we’re doing a pretty good job at it.”

While he didn’t want to put an exact date on how long cleanup will take, Adams did acknowledge that, “It’s going to be awhile.”

“It’s going to be years,” he said. “Right now, we’re holding on. Just got a long road ahead of us.”