Saharan dust cloud heads toward Florida

(NewsNation) — Dust from the Sahara is heading toward Florida, potentially reducing temperatures and lowering air quality.

Floridians may be breathing a sigh of relief over the shrinking of the giant seaweed blob that washed up on beaches but now another natural phenomena is making its way toward the sunshine state.

Lofted into the air by trade winds, dust from the Sahara is traveling across the Atlantic Ocean, the first plumes are hitting Florida this weekend, with Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama also likely to get hit by the cloud.

Dust clouds aren’t unusual in summer months but they do have effects on the ground. Because the dust is so dry, it may result in less rain as it drifts over Florida. As particles reflect UV light, the dust cloud could also lower temperatures after the planet saw unofficial record high temperatures over the past week.

Because the dust cloud is so high, the impact on air quality won’t be as noticeable as the wildfire smoke that blanketed parts of the U.S. in recent weeks. However, those with respiratory conditions may notice a difference and should take precautions.

The dust cloud is expected to continue into the coming week. So far, the haze is forecast to be mild and not impact visibility for air traffic.

On the positive side, the dust cloud is likely to inhibit the formation of tropical storms in the Atlantic and will make for some spectacularly colorful sunrises and sunsets.