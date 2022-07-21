(NewsNation) — From California to New England, a dangerous heat wave is impacting more than 100 million people across the U.S. as more than two dozen states are experiencing high temperatures in the 90s or triple digits.

Public officials are urging Americans not to say outside for long periods of time and if they do, to stay hydrated and get to a cool place as soon as possible.

Q: How do the U.S. temperatures of the current heatwave compare to record-setting temperatures of the past? — NewsNation viewer Jay Mcguire in California.

A: NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily said we’ll have to wait until the end of summer to determine if record-setting temperatures will occur this year.

“The way things are shaping up, June did not seem particularly hot just yet. We were about six, as far as the order, but July has been quite hot, we’ve had other summers that have been much hotter. Last year was a near tie from 1936 — in fact, it was only ahead by about a 100th of a degree from 1936. And then we have other years,” Jebaily explained. “So right now it doesn’t look like we’re on track to break that record. But we are still expecting temperatures to remain very much above average through much of the country.”

While record-setting temperatures haven’t occurred yet, it’s important to stay aware of symptoms of heat exhaustion when going outdoors.

Dr. Fahmy Fira, cardiologist, gave some tips on how to stay safe outdoors in the heat on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

One of the most common heat-related illnesses is heat stroke. Fira said some of the most common symptoms are confusion, loss of consciousness, hot dry skin seizures, and very high body temperatures. The best advice for people to stay indoors as much as possible during this heat.

Fira said if you experience any of these symptoms, the first thing you should do is remove yourself from heat exposure.

“Try to cool yourself down. Take a cold sponge and just starts sponging your body, and start calling for help right away so that the professionals can come to your assistance,” she said.

Fira continued: “What people need to keep in mind is that heatstroke can come on very quickly. They really don’t have to be exposed in the heat for too long. It can come within 10 to 15 minutes, and it’s so fast. It’s very dangerous. It can be fatal.”