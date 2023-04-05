‘Pink Moon’: When and how to see April’s full moon

The super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of the year, is shown shortly after rising on April 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pink moon got its name because the April full moon occurs at the same time the pink wildflower Phlox subulata blooms in North America. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest approach to the Earth. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — April’s full moon will rise Wednesday night and will be visible in its full glory throughout the night around the world.

Full disclaimer: The moon won’t actually shine pink.

When to see the pink moon

The full moon will reach peak illumination at 12:37 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 6, peaking on Wednesday night in time zones further west.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac suggests finding an open area and watching as the moon rises above the horizon for the best view of the first Spring moon.

Find exact moon rise and set times for your zip code here.

Why is it called a pink moon?

Despite the name, the moon will not appear pink. The name is a nod to the early springtime bloom of the wildflower Phlox subulata, commonly known as “moss pink.”

There are several April moon names that reference the start of spring, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“Breaking Ice Moon” (Algonquin) and “Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable” (Dakota) refer to the melting of ice that takes place in the spring. “Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs” (Tlingit) and “Moon of the Red Grass Appearing” (Oglala) refer to the spring bloom of plants.

Paschal full moon

April’s full moon is also known as the “Pesach” or “Paschal” moon because it falls on the day of Passover.

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, meaning it will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 9 following the full Moon on April 5-6, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.