Severe flooding across Northeast kills 1 as rescuers brace for more rain

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — The northeastern region, spanning from New York to Vermont and New Hampshire, is experiencing catastrophic flooding that left one person dead and hundreds stranded.

Forecasters predict more rain for Vermont Tuesday, exacerbating severe flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings of heavy rain that can lead to catastrophic flooding, with road washouts expected to escalate throughout the day.

The town of Ludlow was swamped, with roads, homes and businesses submerged due to flooding. Vermont Emergency Management reported about 10 families in the area had to be rescued, as some regions had already faced between seven and eight inches of rain.

Monday witnessed more than 50 swift boat rescues in various locations across Eastern New York and Vermont. One woman lost her life while attempting to evacuate her home.

In response to the severe situation, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency, stating that this week’s flooding is the worst since Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Forecasters are also predicting that the Winooski River, flowing through Montpelier, could crest to its second-highest record level, posing a risk of submerging the capital under four to seven feet of water.

The Wrightsville Dam’s storage is low, with only 6 feet remaining, according to the Montpelier Police Department.

This scenario has never occurred since the dam’s construction, leaving no precedent for estimating potential damages, the department said. Consequently, a substantial volume of water would flow into Montpelier, exacerbating the existing flood damage.

Severe weather in New York State disrupted train service on Tuesday between New York City and Albany. Track crews worked Monday afternoon to repair stretches of the Hudson and Harlem lines.

The force of the water had washed away the track bed, now crews are conducting safety checks before the train services can resume.

Orange County, located south of Albany, has been one of the hardest-hit areas. State police body cam footage captured multiple rescues of stranded travelers in the area.

Residents are taken aback by the extent of the flooding in the region.

Although the sun is expected to shine in the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas over the next couple of days, it will be short-lived, as more rain is expected through the rest of the week.