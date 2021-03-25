Severe storm warnings, hail the size of golf balls expected across the South

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Forecasters are predicting another day of potentially dangerous and severe weather that could spawn tornados and storms throughout several Southern states Thursday.

Large hail and damaging storms hit the Southern Plains into Texas and Arkansas overnight, with hail the size of a “half dollar” pelting vehicles and homes.

The greatest threat, into Thursday evening, will be in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and western Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center said. More storms are possible in Georgia and Kentucky into early Friday afternoon.

Flash flood warnings emerged as waves lashed the coastline in Alabama’s Mobile Bay and near New Orleans on Wednesday. The flash flooding warning remained in effect overnight Thursday with the National Weather Service warning of more to come.

“With saturated ground, any quick bursts of heavy rain could cause add’l flooding problems. Also, there is a slight risk of severe weather across the region tomorrow (Thursday),” the NWS said in a tweet.

NewsNation affiliate KARK in Arkansas reported the storm would be in two waves and “the main concern was large hail up to golf ball size across southwest Arkansas.”

The storms also took aim at the Deep South, a week after it was hit with nearly two dozen tornadoes and downpours on March 17. The National Weather Service reported an EF-2 tornado in Chilton County, Alabama saw max winds of 130 miles per hour, on the ground for more than five-and-a-half miles. The second wave of storms hit overnight, splintering homes and breaking trees across Alabama and Mississippi before moving to the coast.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliates around the country contributed to this report.