(NewsNation) — Snow squalls and the risk for tornadoes are just part of the nation’s weather outlook this week.

Snow squalls began Monday in the far northern part of the country that could see residual snowfall today in parts of Pennsylvania and linger in New York state.

There are winter weather advisories in parts of northern Wisconsin, Michigan and its Upper Peninsula. The chance of decreased visibility in those areas has been cautioned.

In the Southern Plains, there is a very warm and moist air mass in place. From Texas all the way up to Kansas and even into parts of Iowa, there is a risk for severe thunderstorm activity.

The hail and wind threats are going to be the highest today from Dallas through Oklahoma City, Kansas City and entering into Omaha.

The timing for this is going to be very late, maybe overnight.

The weather projections for Wednesday are more of a cause for concern. Mississippi, Alabama and down toward Baton Rouge are looking at a picture very similar to the one that brought tornadoes through New Orleans.

The outlook is a level four out of five, or moderate risk with a high risk of tornado activity.

The wind threat will also be very high as storms fire up as they move through Wednesday.

We could see many tornadoes out of this sort of weather pattern, but damage from straight-line winds are a possibility as the system heads off to the east.