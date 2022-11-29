Severe storms targeting more than 40 million Americans

(NewsNation) — Severe thunderstorms, including the threat of multiple tornadoes, will focus on an area from northeastern Texas to southern Illinois and southern Indiana Tuesday.

More than 40 million people across parts of South and Central America are under a severe weather threat, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

Storms with damaging winds will be the most common aspect of the outbreak.

The largest threat is for about 1 million people in parts of central Mississippi as well as parts of east-central Louisiana. In those areas, the threat of severe weather, including large hail and possible tornadoes, is a Level 4 of 5, with 5 being the highest, according to the prediction center.

In Level 3, hail, strong wind gusts and tornadoes are also possible for 3 million people across parts of Mississippi, eastern Arkansas, southwestern Tennessee, northern Louisiana and parts of eastern Texas.

The same storm system will produce a swath of accumulating snow and a freeze-up from the Colorado and Wyoming Rockies to the shores of Lake Superior.

As temperatures rebound in the East, temperatures are forecast to plunge over the northern Plains and Rockies.

A new storm will approach western Washington with a band of heavy rain and snow at night. The same storm will drop southward into western Oregon and Northern California as the week progresses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.