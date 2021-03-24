Severe storms, tornadoes expected across the South Thursday

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Forecasters are predicting another outbreak of severe storms in several southern states on Thursday, with the potential for strong tornadoes that carve up the ground for miles.

The greatest threat, into Thursday evening, will be in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and western Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center said. Large hail and damaging storms could hit the Southern Plains into Texas and Arkansas, with more storms possible in Georgia and Kentucky.

Flash flood warnings emerged as waves lashed the coastline in Alabama’s Mobile Bay and near New Orleans.

The Storm Prediction Center expects the worst weather in a region that includes Jackson, Mississippi; and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.

Dangerous storms took aim at the Deep South, a week after it was hit with nearly two dozen tornadoes and downpours on March 17. The National Weather Service reported an EF-2 tornado in Chilton County, Alabama saw max winds of 130 miles per hour, on the ground for more than five-and-a-half miles. The second wave of storms hit overnight, splintering homes and breaking trees across Alabama and Mississppi before moving to the coast.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliates around the country contributed to this report.