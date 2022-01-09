Severe weather hitting deep South; freezing rain in Northeast

(NewsNation Now) — Freezing rain, bitter cold and storms are impacting people living in different parts of the United States on Sunday, with some areas under tornado watches.

Storms rolling through the South prompted tornado watches in southern Mississippi and Alabama. NewsNation Meteorologist Garry Seith says wind damage is the primary concern, but the forecast shows individual cells capable of producing tornadoes through the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has fallen in the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, creating flood warnings and watches.

People living in the Northeast are dealing with potentially dangerous travel conditions Sunday caused by freezing rain. Seith says the area from Syracuse to Albany has had about a quarter of an inch or more.

“When you start to get that much icing, powerlines coming down could be a possibility,” Seith said.

Looking ahead, the Northern plains and Great Lakes area will experience bitter cold temperatures Monday. A high of 16 degrees is forecast in Chicago. People living in Green Bay, Wisconsin are expected to see a high temperature in the single digits.