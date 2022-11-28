(NewsNation) — In the wake of drenching rain from Sunday night, much of the Midwest and Northeast will be dry with improving travel conditions Monday.

This comes after a massive storm system moved into the Pacific Northwest on Sunday and is predicted to bring severe weather ranging from strong winds and rain to a few tornadoes in the South, as weary travelers return home from their Thanksgiving weekends.

About 25 million people in the south-central region of the United States will be affected by severe thunderstorms later Tuesday, according to AccuWeather. The system will likely impact portions of northeastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana and central and eastern Arkansas first.

The National Weather Service warned of “severe storms with a threat for strong tornadoes, wind damage, and some hail will be possible Tuesday” in the Mississippi Valley.

“A significant severe-weather event appears likely across parts of this region,” the weather service said on Twitter.

A few rain showers are likely to linger from West Virginia to western New York state with spotty snow showers farther north in New York state and northern New England.

Since Canadian air will be shut off over much of the East and Central states, mild conditions are in store for the end of November. The weather pattern is gearing up for another change, however.

As a storm pushes inland over the West, areas of snow will shift southeastward toward the central Rockies.

Rain and snow showers are forecast for some of the coastal areas in Washington and Oregon.