Shine A Light saves more than 300 people from washes in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shine A Light, a nonprofit that helps hundreds of people living in the underground flood channels of Las Vegas, covered the 600-mile stretch tunnels across the valley with seven teams on Saturday.

“Saturday, we did some check-ins because we knew the damage was going to be extensive. People were huddled up under the bridges and trying to find shelter,” Outreach Director of Shine a Light, Robert Banghart said. “Shine A Light saved 375 people from the washes and counting this year in 2023.”

8 News Now was on the scene while Community Ambulance arrived, saving a man who was injured while living in the wash due to high flood waters.

Major flooding also took over the east valley as several cars were flooded, causing backups along north and south Nellis Boulevard.

Many people were stuck for hours on the side of the road due to extensive water and debris blocking the way.