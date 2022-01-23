Snow and icy roads impact Midwest, Ohio Valley and Carolinas

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A blanket of snow and ice is impacting travel from the northern Plains into the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic as a clipper storm dives across the northern U.S.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for much of the Chicago area Saturday and Sunday. The advisory went into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday. Forecasters said the storm is expected to bring 2-5 inches of snow to the area.

Drivers were hit with a heavy commute Sunday morning, as heavy layers of snow led to dangerous driving conditions. The snow is expected to taper off in the area by 9 a.m. Sunday, but wind-chills could remain in the single digits.

Another round of accumulating snow is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with 1-3 inches possible.

Northeast Ohio

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northeast and central Ohio through Sunday.

According to NewsNation affiliate FOX 8, the storm is expected to bring 2-5 inches of accumulation in the area. The snow will be steady throughout the day with some heavy pockets at times, causing low roadway visibility and slick surfaces.

Drivers in northern and central Ohio are being asked to avoid traveling on roads as slippery conditions are expected. Overnight temperatures for the area are expected to dip into the single digits and wind chills below zero Sunday evening.

The advisory remains in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. Sunday. A second clipper storm is expected to impact travel again on Monday. Forecasters say another 1-3 inches of snow is expected in Monday’s afternoon commute.

Virginia and the Carolinas

A layer of ice and a blanket of snow-covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia on Saturday after a winter weather system brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region.

Meteorologists said it left as much as 6 inches of snow in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. There was also ice in parts of coastal North Carolina that are further south.

The governors of North and South Carolina along with Virginia declared a state of emergency due to the storms. Troopers in North Carolina alone responded to more than 1,500 calls for service as of Saturday morning. There have been 945 collisions in affected areas since Friday afternoon.

Power outages were also a problem. The number of North Carolina power outages during the storm peaked at about 16,000 at 4 a.m. Saturday and had dropped by midmorning to about 4,000, with most located in Onslow and Carteret counties, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. Those outages were resolved later Saturday.

Authorities warned against driving as roads were slick and expected to refreeze Saturday evening and early Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

