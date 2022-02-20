Snow, strong winds though Rockies, parts of the Midwest

People pull sleds up a hill at Wyandotte County Lake Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. after a winter storm dumped 4-8 inches of snow on the region Thursday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(AP) — A storm will continue to push snow through the Rockies and into the northern Plains on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

This snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times, likely leading to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. The storm is expected to continue evolving over the next 24 hours.

Every snowstorm puts Denver inches closer to erasing a nearly 20-inch snow deficit after the latest first snow in city history.

Snow will also push into portions of the Midwest as the day progresses. A bit of wintry mix can develop for parts of Iowa and Wisconsin at the start of precipitation.

In the south, there is a risk severe thunderstorms will develop from eastern Texas to the Mississippi Valley. Large hail, torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado are possible with these strong storms.

For much of the East Coast, dry and mild conditions are in store.