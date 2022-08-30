South still drenched while Midwest gets cool shot

An SUV rests in flood waters in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Flooding affected a number neighborhoods that are near the Pearl River. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — As air from Canada sweeps in, temperatures and humidity levels will be slashed from the northern Plains to much of the Midwest today.

However, along the leading edge of the cool air, thunderstorms, some severe, will develop from upstate New York and northern New England to the central part of the Appalachians and the Tennessee Valley.

South and east of this front, the air will remain hot and humid. A few storms may reach the coastal Northeast at night.

Storms in the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors of the Southeast and South Central states are likely to be locally drenching, exacerbating problems for already sodden areas like Jackson, Mississippi.

Much of the West will be dry and sunny with building heat over the interior.

In the tropical Atlantic, multiple areas are being watched for development over the next few days.

The most immediate threat of development across the basin is the broad area of low pressure currently tracking to the west across the central Atlantic. There is a high chance that this can develop into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm during the second half of the week.