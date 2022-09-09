Southeast gets soaked while Earl roils East Coast surf

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week. (NOAA via AP)

Thunderstorms with drenching downpours are expected to raise the flood risk in southern Alabama, southern Georgia, far southern South Carolina and northern Florida today.

By the afternoon, spotty thunderstorms may make it as far north as south-central Kentucky. However, flooding is less likely away from the coast.

Hurricane Earl will be well out to sea, but rough surf and rip currents are possible from the Jersey Shore to South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kay will move north toward Southern California. Although the storm will begin to move westward away from the shore, winds will increase. Rain will pick up in intensity overnight and could result in flooding. Overall, however, the rain will be beneficial.

Elsewhere, a band of showers may dampen the Upper Midwest.

With Saturday being the traditional height of the hurricane season, there continue to be no systems of immediate or even long-range concern for the United States mainland going into the weekend.